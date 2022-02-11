Flag of the Federal Bureau of Investigation at the rusty background. Concept photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — Federal officials are looking for a man they say is connected with at least eight bank robberies across Tennessee and North Alabama.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the suspect is described as a Caucasian man, from 26-40 years old, 5’6 to 5’10 in height, 160 to 190 pounds, bald with brown or green eyes, and a short brown trimmed beard.

The FBI says the man always wears a mask during the incidents. Officials said he wore different clothes to each robbery, including a 2018 Chattanooga Turkey Trot shirt, a Nashville Predators cap, a University of Alabama face covering, a Champion sweatshirt, and a grey beanie cap.

The FBI believes the same person committed all of the following robberies:

December 6, 2021 at First Horizon Bank at 324 N. Cedar Bluff Road in Knoxville, Tenn.

December 13, 2021 at First Horizon Bank at 154 Cason Lane in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

December 17, 2021 at First Citizens Bank at 100 S. Campbell Station Road in Knoxville, Tenn.

January 7, 2022 at Fifth Third Bank at 2437 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

January 10, 2022 at First Horizon Bank at 11865 Parkside Drive in Knoxville, Tenn.

January 21, 2022 at Fifth Third Bank at 525 Donelson Pike in Nashville, Tenn.

February 2, 2022 at Renasant Bank at 4422 Lebanon Pike in Nashville, Tenn.

February 7, 2022 at Citizens Bank at 25530 AL-127 in Elkmont, Ala.

Officials say the suspect also attempted another robbery at Regions Bank on 1101 E. U.S. Highway 72 in Athens, Ala. FBI officials said the most recent of the robberies was the one in Elkmont.

Anyone with information related to those incidents should call the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at 615-232-7500, the FBI Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751, or the FBI Birmingham Field Office at 205-326-6166.