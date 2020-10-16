FBI seeks identity of Talbot State Bank robbery suspect

WOODLAND, Ga. (WRBL) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working to identify a suspect accused of robbing two Georgia banks, one in Talbot county and one in Pike County.

The FBI says that the first robbery, in Concord, Ga., happened on Sept. 18 around 4 p.m., when the suspect robbed the First Bank of Pike.

On Oct. 9, the FBI says the same suspect robbed Talbot State Bank in Woodland around 8:40 a.m.

Officials say that in both robberies, the suspect went into the banks and handed bank employees threatening notes. Both times, the suspect wore a face mask, as seen on surveillance footage.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5’7″, 180 pounds, with a black beard.



(Surveillance photos courtesy of Federal Bureau of Investigation)

The FBI says that in the First Bank of Pike robbery, the suspect wore a red Nike ball cap, a face mask, a blue jogging shirt, with a long-sleeve gray shirt underneath, as well as gloves, and red and white sneakers.

In the Talbot State Bank robbery, the suspect wore a bright orange shirt and ball cap, white pull-on sleeves with thumb holes, white sneakers, dark pans, and a blue surgical mask.

The FBI asks that anyone who can help identify the suspect from the above photos contact the FBI.