 

FBI: Suspected kidnappers’ routes ran through Georgia; seeking potential victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WRBL) – The FBI is releasing information on two over the road truck drivers suspected of kidnapping women along their routes and holding them for ransom. They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims.

Brian T. Summerson , 25, of Dillon, S.C., and Pierre L, Washington, 35, of Chicago are both under arrest. Summerson is charged with Battery Cause Bodily Harm, False Imprisonment, and Tampering with a Witness Calling 911. Washington’s charges relate to an ongoing investigation.

The FBI says Summerson’s  route took him on I-95 from New Jersey to Miami, Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri. Washington’s route is unknown at this time. 

An investigation turned up photographs, videos and text communications of additional women on Summerson’s electronic devices and electronic accounts. 

If you have any information concerning this case, or if you believe you are a victim or may have been affected by these alleged crimes, please provide your contact information via email to truckervictims@fbi.gov so that an investigator can contact you. 

