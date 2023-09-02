RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A female was pronounced dead overnight in Saele, Alabama following a stabbing.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Treasure Hennessey according to Russell County Coroner, Arthur Sumbry. Hennessey was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:15 a.m. in the early hours of Sept. 2.

According to the Coroner’s Office the cause of death appears to be multiple stab wounds.

The death is under investigation by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.

