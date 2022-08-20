LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police say a female was able to free herself after being physically assaulted by her husband and shot him in self defense.

On Friday, August 19, 2022, around 9:40 p.m. officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a call regarding a person being shooting at 106 Loch Court in LaGrange.

When officers arrived they found Charles Anthony Shields, who resides at this location, with one gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was immediately transported by emergency services to a trauma center to receive treatment.

The Criminal Investigations Section responded and took over. Their investigation revealed that Charles Shields was physically assaulting his wife, Queneshia Shields, during an altercation at the home.

During the physical assault against Queneshia Shields, she retrieved a gun and shot Charles Shields once in the torso. Police say this was in self-defense.

Queneshia Shields was then able to flee this location and contact authorities.

LaGranga police say, warrants have been issued for the arrest of Charles Anthony Shields for the offenses of False Imprisonment, Battery, Criminal Damage to Property, Theft by Taking, and Interference with a 911 Call. All of these offenses are charged as violations of the Family Family Violence Act. Charles Anthony Shields had warrants for his arrest at the time of this incident for Failure to Appear (Superior Court Troup County), Probation Violation (Clayton County) and Probation Violation (Fulton County).

No charges have been made against the person of Queneshia Shields.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be pending for the person of Charles Shields. At the time of this incident Charles Shields was on Felony Probation for a Prior Aggravated Assault Offense.