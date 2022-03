COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An unidentified female was shot near Cusseta Road and Fort Benning Road in South Columbus.

Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department confirmed the victim was shot around 8:30pm and was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional by Columbus Fire and EMS.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time. Stick with News 3 on air and online as we continue to report as more information becomes available.