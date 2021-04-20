Fentanyl among drugs, cash discovered during Americus traffic stop

William Cody Cromer is charged with possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute after Americus Police found him with fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and more than $40,000 in cash.

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – What started as a traffic stop ended in a major drug bust for the Americus Police Department.

On April 19 at 1:45 p.m., an officer pulled over William Cromer, 29, of Americus, driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado for an expired registration and discovered Cromer to have a suspended driver’s license and an open container of alcohol. The officer continued to investigate and found drugs and a significant amount of cash.

Fentanyl and methamphetamine along with more than $40,000 in cash recovered during traffic stop in Americus, Ga.

Chief of Police Mark Scott told News 3 Cromer was found with more than $40,000 in cash. Cromer was also in possession of marijuana, marijuana combined with CBD oil, methamphetamine, and fentanyl in pressed pill form. Police are investigating where Cromer obtained the drugs.

“We’re working with the GBI and the Gang and Narcotics Task Force out of Albany to investigate further,” Scott said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after business hours at 229-937-9011.