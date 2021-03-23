 

Fiancee of late Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputy now facing felony charges

Crime

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted Stephanie Bock, 51, on charges of attempted aggravated theft, tampering with records, unauthorized use of property and forgery

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The fiancee of a late Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputy is now facing felony charges.

According to the indictment, Bock attempted to defraud someone of over $150,000 by falsifying records kept by a government entity. The indictment states that the crime occurred on February 19.

Bock was the fiancee of Deputy Anthony Diehl, Sr., who passed away suddenly last month at the age of 54.

The indictment gave few other details, but the victim is said to be Diehl and the state of Ohio.

The alleged crime happened three days after Diehl’s death.

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment, and bond was set at $5,000.

