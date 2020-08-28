Fifth Foxy Lady murder suspect appears in court for death of Samuel London

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The fifth suspect in the death of Samuel London at the Foxy Lady Lounge on June 5 made his first appearance in court.

17-year-old Victrez Thomas plead not guilty to charges of Murder and Entering an Auto. Thomas was taken into custody Aug. 27 after police had been searching for him locally. He was reportedly armed and dangerous before being taken into custody.

Police say Thomas, and four others, have been charged with London’s murder. The youngest suspect was 14, and had confessed to the shooting in Recorder’s Court, which took place at the Lounge’s location on Victory Drive.

Thomas’s attorney says his client is also facing a charge of armed robbery in a second, unrelated incident that occurred before London’s death.

