MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — The 13th and final defendant in a multi-state dog fighting and drug distribution conspiracy pleaded guilty on Friday.

Armard Davis aka Black Jack, 43, of Fort Valley, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture on April 28.

According to court documents, law enforcement investigated a criminal organization involved in both cocaine distribution and organized dog fighting based out of Roberta, Georgia, which extended into North Georgia, Florida and Alabama from May 2019 until February 2020. Davis was regularly communicating about all elements of dog fighting including its planning, scheduling and attending dog fights.

According to Attorney’s Office, on Feb. 24, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Davis’s property in Fort Valley, where agents found nine injured dogs, medical supplies consistent with dog fighting and miscellaneous pedigrees.

Attorney’s Office says DEA agents observed Davis sell methamphetamine on Jan. 5, 2021. Under surveillance, Davis was pulled over in Peach County, Georgia, and was arrested in possession of approximately 468 grams of suspected methamphetamine and $3,890 in cash.

Davis faces a mandatory minimum of five years to a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine for the drug conspiracy charge and a maximum sentence of five years and a $250,000 fine for the animal fighting conspiracy charge. Sentencing is scheduled for July 10.