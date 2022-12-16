WASHINGTON (WRBL) – Five individuals involved in conspiring to defraud the U.S. Department of Education’s financial aid programs of nearly $12 million in federal funds were sentenced on Thursday.

According to court records, from August 2010 through May 2018, the defendants created and used an elaborate sham university (The Columbus, Georgia, satellite, a campus of Apex School of Theology; Apex Columbus.)

Anderson, the former Director of Apex Columbus, enrolled numerous individuals who were not qualified nor had the desire to obtain a theological education to pose as students.

After enrolling individuals, the defendants and their co-conspirators then worked to complete financial aid applications in the individuals’ names fraudulently. They also completed the homework and exams associated with the courses students were enrolled in.

After confirming the students would receive financial aid, the defendants either stole the financial aid refund checks or required students to cash their aid checks and provide them with a portion of the money.

During the conspiracy, the U.S. Department of Education issued nearly $12 million in financial aid.

The following defendants were sentenced:

Sandra Anderson, 63, from Hampton, Georgia: 108 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Yolanda Brown Thomas, 51, from Columbus, Georgia: 63 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Kristina Parker, 35, from Stone Mountain, Georgia: four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Leo Frank Thomas, 56, from Phenix City, Alabama: three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Erica Montgomery, 49, from Fort Mitchell, Alabama: 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

All five defendants were also ordered to jointly pay $11, 821,022 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Education.