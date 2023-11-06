COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating five different shootings from over the weekend.

WRBL gathered the details.

Blanchard Place

Police responded to the 2900 block at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. Authorities say an individual was shot and killed. A homicide investigation is underway.

Buena Vista Road

A mother and son were injured at about 6 p.m. on Saturday near Interstate 185. The woman was listed in stable condition while her son was flown to an Atlanta hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. D. Danforth at (706) 225-4299.

Victory Drive

The Columbus Police Department says one person was injured in another shooting at Motel 6 on Saturday. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. This is the second person to be shot at that motel in approximately a week.

Bridgewater Road

One person was injured on Saturday when gunfire erupted at Windsor Park Apartment Complex, according to Columbus police. Several cars and apartment units were also hit by gunfire. The victim’s condition is not currently known.

Wilson Apartments

On Saturday afternoon, another shooting injured one person around Wilson Apartment Homes. Police say the individual was not struck by the gunfire itself, but they were injured by glass and shrapnel.

