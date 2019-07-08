Five suspects accused of killing an autistic man in Columbus appeared in court today

31-year-old Deonn Carter was shot back in August 2016 at The Britt David Apartments. Carter was much loved by the community and his friends in the police and fire departments.

Now, 18-year-old Tyquez Davis, 20-year-old Travarus Thomas, 22-year-old Dequoyae Waldon, 18-year-old Quamaine Quinzell Thomas, and 18-year-old Tauron Stepney are facing various charges in connection to the shooting.

Judge Mullins put the proceedings on hold for around three hours this morning as the prosecution and defense attorneys argued over plea deals.

Finally they came to the following agreement:

Both Travarus Thomas and Quamaine Quinzell Thomas plead guilty to one count each of aggravated assault in exchange for their witness testimony.

Stepney also plead guilty to one aggravated assault count, but he will not testify or go to trial.

Their sentencing has not been scheduled yet, but Davis and Waldon will still go to trial.

Waldon accepted a guilty plea to the theft of auto, attempted burglary and burglary charges against him. However, he will still be tried for aggravated assault and felony murder.

Davis took no pleas and will face all charges, including felony murder.

Judge Mullins called on the defendants to be sure they knew their rights and weren’t being coerced into making their pleas. He then convened court for the day before calling in the jury candidates for selection.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will begin whittling down the almost 70 person jury pool tomorrow when court resumes at 9 a.m.

Prosecutors tell have said they are considering severing the trial so Waldon and Davis can be tried separately.

Stay with News 3 as we keep you up to date on the latest developments.