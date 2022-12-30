ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Eric Suggs was charged with aggravated child abuse on Dec. 26, a Pensacola woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly failing to protect the seven children involved, according to Pensacola police officers.

Jakirea Foreman, 31, was charged with child neglect on Dec. 29.

Officers said they responded to Gulf Coast Kids House on Nov. 9, in reference to seven children being abused, a 13-month-old, a three-year-old, a four-year-old, a six-year-old, an eight-year-old, a nine-year-old and an 11-year-old. According to the arrest report, five of the children had positive signs of child abuse.

On Nov. 14, officers said they went to Gulf Coast Kids House to observe the forensic interviews. Each of the five children reported they had been whipped by leather belts and phone charger cords.

According to the arrest report, one of the victims saw Foreman whip another child “a lot of times.” One of the victims goes on to say Suggs whips another victim with the white charging cord while, “Jakirea doesn’t do anything other than laugh.” On another occasion, a victim said Foreman told another victim next time she does something bad she is “going to make her bleed.”

Officers said in the arrest report, five of the seven children were positive for torture and child abuse according to medical examinations conducted at Gulf Coast Kids House.

“Jakirea intentionally would whip [redacted] and [redacted] with a belt and cord,” the officer said in the arrest report. “[Redacted] all stated Jakirea would laugh and not stop Eric while he whipped the children with a cord and belt. All four children stated Jakirea was present on multiple occasions when Eric would whip them with a cord and belt; however, Jakirea would continue to leave Eric with the children which allowed the abuse to continue. Jakirea failed to make a reasonable effort to protect all seven children form the abuse Eric was doing to them.”

Foreman was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The PPD did not say if or how the accused and their victims are related.