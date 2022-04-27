COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man formerly contracted with the Muscogee County School District has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation involving an incident on a school bus.

The allegations against Devin Douglas. 24, came to light following a news release from contractor company, ChanceLight Education.

ChanceLight Education is “a special education services provider for the Muscogee County School District.”

The news release from Senior Vice President of Operations for ChanceLight Education, Mark DiConsiglio, said Douglas “was arrested for an incident that allegedly occurred on a school bus.”

According to records from the Muscogee County Jail, on April 22, 2022, Douglas was charged with Public Indecency 1st or 2nd Conviction, Sexual Assault by Persons with Supervisory or Disciplinary Authority, and Possession of Marijuana. On April 25, 2022, the additional charge of Probation Violation was added.

In the statement DiConsiglio said ChanceLight Education became aware of the allegations against Douglas on April 14, 2022. The allegations brought against Douglas “concern an incident that occurred on the school bus while transporting students home from school.” A specific date for the alleged incident was not stated in the release from DiConsiglio.

DiConsiglio said upon ChanceLight Education learning of allegations against Douglas, he was “removed from his workplace, suspended while our internal investigation was conducted, terminated from employment.”

WRBL News 3 reached out to the Muscogee County School District for comment on the allegations against Douglas and received the following response:

“The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) does not comment on ongoing investigations or pending criminal cases. MCSD can confirm that once an allegation was made against the individual in question, his employer, ChanceLight, removed him from the workplace and relieved him of his duties.”

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details as they become available.