COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man facing a murder charge for the death of 25-year-old Zachary Castellow, who later turned himself into the authorities, pleaded not guilty this morning in Recorder’s Court.

Sargeant Donna Baker with the CPD homicide unit says that on Sept. 12, responding Columbus Police Officers were dispatched around 6:37 p.m. in reference to a shooting on Forestside Drive.

After arriving at the scene, officers found Castellow lying on the steps of his residence, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

According to Baker, eyewitness accounts reported that evening on Sept. 12, they observed Jonathan Thompson arrive at Castellow’s residence in his vehicle and walk up the driveway leading to the entrance of Castellow’s residence.

Witness also claimed to see Castellow exiting his residence around the same time, and shots were fired soon after.

Two hours later after the incident, at around 9 p.m., Thompson presented a Glock 9 mm and turned himself into the authorities. The firearm Thompson turned over to law enforcement had the same caliber casings as those found on the scene.

No bond has been set, and the case will move forward to Superior Court.