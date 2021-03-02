 

Former Americus-Sumter County HS coach faces almost 70 charges in child sex crime investigation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Americus-Sumter County High School coach turned himself in to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after allegations of Sexual Exploitation of Children were investigated by the SCSO.

William Blue, 46 of Americus, turned himself in after investigators with SCSO secured arrest warrants for him on multiple counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children and Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to a Minor.

The Sheriff’s Office says they conducted a “lengthy investigation” into the allegations before securing the arrest warrants. Collectively, Blue faces 67 charges, split between exploitation and electronically furnishing obscene materials.

Blue faces the following charges:

  • 23 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children
  • 44 counts of Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to a Minor

Officials say Blue turned himself in on March 1, and is currently at the Sumter County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

50° / 41°
Rain
Rain 100% 50° 41°

Wednesday

64° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 64° 41°

Thursday

70° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 70° 42°

Friday

64° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 3% 64° 44°

Saturday

61° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 61° 34°

Sunday

63° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 63° 36°

Monday

68° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 68° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

1 PM
Rain
100%
45°

45°

2 PM
Rain
78%
45°

47°

3 PM
Rain
86%
47°

49°

4 PM
Rain
96%
49°

50°

5 PM
Rain
100%
50°

50°

6 PM
Rain
100%
50°

48°

7 PM
Rain
100%
48°

48°

8 PM
Rain
97%
48°

47°

9 PM
Rain
100%
47°

47°

10 PM
Rain
100%
47°

46°

11 PM
Rain
99%
46°

46°

12 AM
Rain
87%
46°

45°

1 AM
Rain
74%
45°

44°

2 AM
Rain
76%
44°

44°

3 AM
Showers
52%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
21%
44°

44°

5 AM
Cloudy
21%
44°

43°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
43°

42°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
42°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
43°

45°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
45°

48°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
48°

51°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
51°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
2%
55°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories