COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The former co-owner of a popular Columbus restaurant who is facing charges of illegal surveillance in the establishment’s restrooms appeared in court Thursday afternoon, for a bond hearing.

Earlier in the month, on Oct. 10, 2022, the attorney for 37-year-old Dennis Cleveland Thompson, former co-owner of Animal Farm restaurant, filed a motion asking for bond for his client. Bond had been previously denied by Judge Julius Hunter at Thompson’s initial Recorder’s Court hearing, on Sept. 30, 2022.

Thompson, who was arrested on Sept. 29, 2022, stands accused of 23 felony counts in connection to cameras that were found in the restaurant’s restrooms. According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, Thompson is accused of putting cameras in the restrooms of Animal Farm, and capturing video and photos of people in compromised positions.

At Thursday’s hearing, Judge Ben Richardson heard from five victims speaking out against granting bond to Thompson.

Authorities also revealed an additional nine to ten people have come forward as victims.

During testimony, witnesses described erratic behavior by Thompson, including drug and alcohol use by Thompson, as well as Thompson discussing drugs with employees, and Thompson shooting himself in the foot at the restaurant.

Defense Attorney Mark Post said his client, Thompson, did not participate in sexual exploitation because he didn’t actively capture the pictures or videos.

Testimony revealed Thompson is also facing additional allegations of cameras in his home in Harris County. That investigation is ongoing.

Judge Richardson denied bail, saying he wants to know the nature of the other charges from Harris County.

Thompson was arrested after his former business partner came forward to police, when he became suspicious when he saw a questionable link on Thompson’s laptop computer. Hudson Terrell, that former business partner and self-identified victim in the case, told WRBL that he acted quickly after discovering possible criminal activity at restaurant, immediately contacting a lawyer and then police.

Meanwhile, Columbus Police are asking for customers of Animal Farm who used the unisex restrooms in July and August to contact them.

If you believe that you or someone you know may be a victim, you are encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department at (706) 225-3164 or send an email to Sergeant Alicia Hoover at ahoover@columbusga.org.

