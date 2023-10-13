UPDATE 10/13/23 5:05 p.m.: The Columbus Police Department released more details on the arrest of YMCA Columbus’ former CFO.

CPD confirmed Donna Fiquett, 57, was arrested in connection to an embezzlement case involving the YMCA of Columbus. Fiquett currently faces one count of theft by taking — a felony charge.

The investigation began in September after CPD received report of an embezzlement situation at YMCA. Collected evidence included audit reports, transaction statements, social media posts and other employment records from YMCA. Requests for records were also sent to multiple banks.

CPD says authorities found Fiquett misused a YMCA business card (Sam’s MasterCard) for her personal use. Authorities say a total of $91,153.77 was made in unauthorized charges.

Fiquett also had a Capital One business card in her name. Police say she used YMCA funds to make payments on the card, totaling up to $116,254.88.

According to CPD, the total amount of theft from July 2020 to July 2023 adds up to $207,408.65.

On Oct. 3, an arrest warrant was issued for Fiquett. On Friday, she was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a home in Russell County, Alabama.

Fiquett was taken to Russell County Jail. She waived her extradition.

CPD’s Fugitive Unit transported her to Muscogee County Jail. Fiquett is set to appear in Recorder’s Court on Monday, Oct. 16 at 9 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The former CFO of YMCA Columbus has been arrested in Alabama as a fugitive from justice and brought back to Columbus.

It’s unclear now what charges Fiquett is facing.

Donna Fiquett was formerly the CFO of the YMCA as of about five weeks ago.

President and CEO of YMCA Columbus Chris Bryant previously told WRBL that there had been an internal investigation into what he called “financial irregularities” caught by an audit.

Fiquett was picked up earlier Friday and booked into the Russell County Jail. She was being held as a fugitive from justice, according to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

Fiquett has already been released to Columbus authorities, Taylor said.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Columbus has about 11,000 members that use three facilities, the John P. Thayer YMCA downtown, the D.A. Turner YMCA in north Columbus and a facility at Global Payments. The YMCA also operates a program center at the A.J. McClung facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

This investigation is ongoing.