Former co-workers react to the tragic death of a former Columbus radio reporter

Former co-workers say they are shocked and devastated to learn about the sudden death of a former radio news reporter.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation(GBI) says Friday morning Sybil Dennis was found dead along with her husband and son from apparent gunshot wounds. Dennis worked as a radio news reporter in the 80’s and 90’s for WRCG and WCGQ.

She covered a variety of stories, but she mainly focused on crime. Kissin’ 99.3’s Bear O’ Brian worked with Dennis. He says he was captivated not only be her English accent, but her work ethic.

“She was the most loveable person and the most professional. When she delivered the news you listened because it was the classiest newscast. She was better than Manchester, I think she was better than Columbus, she was destined for New York, but she never wanted to she wanted to stay right here in this area and we’re so blessed to have known her and to have been able to experience what she had brought to the table for so many years,” O’Brian said.

O’Brian says he’s at peace with the news of her death because he knows she is in a better place.

Other co-workers say Dennis was loved by so many people and they don’t understand how something like this could happen.

“Sybil was probably more popular than she realized. I remember telling one of the co-workers that I don’t think Sybil realizes what a star she is out there, probably people would refer to her as sort of a kind of a local radio icon,” Doug Kellet, former news director at WRCG/WCGQ said.

“I remember Sybil as being sort of the calm before the storm. She was a reserved English lady and she was quite proper, but a lot of fun and she’s just a wonderful person,” Joe McClure, former general manager at WRCG/WCGQ said.

The GBI says right now this is still an active investigation.