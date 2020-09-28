Former Columbus cop scheduled to plead guilty in girlfriend’s murder

William Talley

A former Columbus police sergeant is scheduled to enter a guilty plea this morning in Superior Court for the 2019 murder of a paramedic with whom, he was having an extra-marital affair.

District Attorney Julia Slater said there would be a plea deal, but did not go into specifics before the hearing began.

William Talley, 52, was charged with the May 11, 2019 shooting death of Kelly Levinsohn in her Columbus home. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Talley is appearing in front of Judge Gil McBride via Zoom.

Talley was in the Muscogee County Jail and the guilty-plea hearing is being held in McBride’s Government Center Courtroom. 

