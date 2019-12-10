Former Columbus police officer in court facing murder charges

A former Columbus police officer accused of killing his girlfriend appeared in Superior Court this morning.

Judge Gil McBride heard a variety of motions as William Talley’s case moves toward a possible trial. Married at the time, Talley is accused of killing his girlfriend Kelly Levinsohn in May.

The defense has asked for a change of venue because of all of the publicity surrounding Talley’s arrest in Harris County the night of the murder.

Talley stands accused of shooting Levinsohn in the back of the head inside her home.

It started a manhunt and Talley was apprehended later that night in Harris County following a wreck.

Defense attorney Jennifer Curry told the judge her client could not receive a fair trial in Muscogee County because the potential jury pool is poisoned by the publicity.

Prosecutor Robin King argued that the timing of the motion was not right.

McBride denied the motion for change of venue. But pointed out he could take up the motion again when jury selection begins. No trial date has been set.

The prosecution also asked that Curry be removed from the case because her fiance is in local law enforcement and was involved in Talley’s arrest.

McBride left Curry on the case pending Talley signing a waiver of any potential conflicts of interest.

Talley is currently being held on a $1 million bond in the Muscogee County jail as he awaits his day in court. He is being kept in solitary confinement.

The defense asked for a bond reduction. McBride denied that motion.