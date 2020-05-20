Former Columbus resident sentenced for failing to register as sex offender after moving out of state

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Columbus resident and convicted sex offender who left Georgia failed to register as sex offender after moving and will now serve a federal prison sentence.

John Corriher, 54 of Salisbury, North Carolina, was sentenced to 34 months in prison and five years supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender with local law enforcement after moving. U.S. District Judge Clay Land delivered the sentence on May 19.

“All convicted sex offenders are required by law to register as a sex offender with the appropriate registration officials each and every time they move. Failure to do so is a federal crime and will result in prosecution by this office,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. “I want to thank the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service for tracking down the whereabouts of this offender and for their excellent work investigating the case.”

Corriher was convicted in Florida in February 2001 for unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. After his conviction, he moved to Columbus and registered annually as a sex offender with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office from November 2010 to April 2016.

After his last registration, officials say Corriher absconded. In February 2017, an arrest warrant was taken out by the MCSO for failure to register as a state sex offender. U.S. Marshals took over the case after Corriher was found to be living in North Carolina, where he did not register as a sex offender. He was apprehended on March 18, 2019.

Failure to register as a sex offender is a federal offense. Corriher is not eligible for parole.