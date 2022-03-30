COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Columbus teacher convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from local non-profits will spend the next two years behind bars.

Trenna Trice was sentenced on Tuesday to 24 months in prison, three years supervised release, and over $240,000 in restitution.

Trice pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud charges, after using her position as a campaign coordinator with the Columbus chapter of the United Negro College Fund to divert numerous donations into her personal account.

The U.S. Attorneys office also convicted Trice of stealing from a local dentist’s office and a local basketball camp for underprivileged children.

Trice told investigators she had a crippling gambling addiction, which she funded by depositing over 100 fraudulent checks.