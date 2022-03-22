GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — A former Decatur pastor accused of several sex crimes in Morgan County is also facing four additional charges in Tennessee.

Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum told News 19 that Danny Pitts was taken into custody and charged with statutory rape, two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and statutory rape by an authority figure.

Pitts was arrested in Morgan County back in November. He was charged with one count of first-degree sodomy and one count of second-degree sodomy. Pitts was the former pastor at GracePoint Church in Decatur.

News 19 reported in August that a pastor was accused of acting inappropriately toward kids at the GracePoint Church in Decatur according to several posts on social media. Several people claimed to have been groomed and abused by a pastor at the church.

When Pitts was released from Morgan County custody, the conditions of his release stated that he had to wear an ankle monitor, could not leave the state and had to turn over his passport.

Sheriff Shrum told News 19 that Pitts was released from Grundy County custody on a $50,000 bond.

News 19 has reached out to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for further information on Pitts’ arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated as News 19 learns more.