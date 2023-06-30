HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say a 34-year-old Baldwin County man who once served as a foster parent is facing several charges of sex abuse in connection with a 2020 incident in Huntsville.

Patrick Streeter has been charged with foster parent engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19 years, sexual abuse using an inanimate object and two counts of sodomy with a boy – strong arm.

HPD says that two victims have come forward and are working with investigators.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says the charges stem from incidents that happened in 2020 and that the victim recently came forward leading to an investigation that resulted in Streeter’s arrest.

HPD’s extradition officer brought him back from Baldwin County on arrest warrants, explained the spokesperson.

According to Streeter’s social media, he is the former Vice President of Madison County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, as well as the former Minister of Families with Children and Youth at Weatherly Heights Baptist Church.

A spokesperson with HPD says more charges stemming from this incident are a possibility.