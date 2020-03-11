Former Georgia football player hospitalized after fight in Muscogee County Jail

An altercation involving two prisoners in the Muscogee County Jail has left one of them hospitalized, Sheriff Donna Tompkins tells News 3.

Quintavius Harrow, 27, was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Tuesday after the fight. He remains hospitalized Wednesday. The extent of his injuries is not known, Tompkins said. The incident is under investigation by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Harrow, according to jail records, was booked into the facility on March 6. His charges range from possession of a firearm by a convicted felon to terroristic threats and probation violation.

Initial reports show that Harrow was the aggressor. Hair clippers were used as a weapon, the sheriff tells News 3.

Harrow was a former Carver High School football standout who signed a college scholarship with the University of Georgia. He was dismissed from the team for academic reasons.

In February 2016, Harrow was sentenced to 10 years in prison with four years to serve and the rest on probation on charges of robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and using an article with an altered ID number. He entered a guilty plea to reduced charges stemming from the alleged theft of an automobile.

