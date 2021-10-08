Former Kendrick student pleads not guilty in shooting death of Kendrick junior last month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A 17-year-old suspect appeared in Recorder’s Court this morning, accused of shooting a 16-year-old Kendrick High School junior to death last month.

Markeivious Reviere, a former Kendrick student who was enrolled at the Marshall Success Center, pled not guilty to the Sept. 20 afternoon homicide of Kaleb Morning. It happened on Joyner Drive, not far from the high school.

Judge Susan Henderson ordered Reviere held without bound and sent the case to a public defender.

More than a dozen members of Morning’s family appeared in court. The victim’s uncle, Antonio Samuel, addressed the court asking all involved be brought to justice.

According to testimony, cell phone records obtained by police put Reviere on the scene at the time of the shooting. Police say someone matching Reviere’s description was chased by a witness in the aftermath.