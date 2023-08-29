MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of former Montgomery County Detention Facility (MCDF) Correctional Officer, charging him with conspiracy to provide contraband to an inmate in prison, bribery, and providing contraband to a federal inmate.

According to 43-year-old Mario Avery’s indictment, Avery allegedly conspired with other individuals to provide a federal inmate housed at MCDF with prohibited items. The indictment also alleges that Avery accepted cash payments for smuggling contraband into the facility and that he supplied the inmate with the items in November 2022.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Avery on Monday and the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Avery is scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday.

If convicted on all three charges, Avery will face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

The U.S. Marshals Service, with assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, investigated Avery’s case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Counts is prosecuting the case.