COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Columbus restaurant co-owner charged in a case involving illegal surveillance in his eatery’s restrooms is set to appear in court Thursday for a bond hearing.

The attorney for Dennis Cleveland Thompson, 37, filed a motion on October 10, 2022 asking for a bond for his client.

Thompson stands accused of 23 felonies in connection with cameras that were found in the restrooms of the restaurant “Animal Farm.”

Thompson turned himself in to authorities on September 29, 2022. He appeared in Recorder’s Court the next day. WRBL had the only cameras in that courtroom. Thompson was ordered held without bail.

Thompson’s attorney Mark Post said that under the law, his client is presumed innocent. The salacious nature of this case does not change that.

Meanwhile, Columbus Police are asking for customers of the Animal Farm who used the unisex restrooms in July and August to contact them.

If you believe that you or someone you know may be a victim, you are encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department at (706) 225-3164 or send an email to Sergeant Alicia Hoover at ahoover@columbusga.org.





