SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) – According to a news release, the former manager of a bed and breakfast hotel in Savannah, Georgia, was sentenced to prison after confessing to embezzling more than $500,000 from her employer.

Chiquita Blake, 47, from Pooler, Georgia, received 51 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

In addition to Blake’s prison sentence, U.S. District Court Judge William T. Moore Jr. ordered her to pay $508,114.37 in restitution, serve three years of supervised release, and perform 40 hours of community service.

“Chiquita Blake was a trusted employee of a family-owned business and stole from her employer to fuel a lifestyle far beyond her means,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “She’s now being held accountable for her unbridled greed.”

According to court records and testimony, Blake worked as a manager for a hotel in Savannah, Georgia’s Historic District, from 2005 to 2020.

From May 2015 to December 2020, Blake exploited the inn’s reservation system to fraudulently transfer money from the inn’s account into her bank and credit card accounts.

Blake used the funds for her benefit and made some payments to several of her credit accounts.

An investigation initiated after the inn’s owner noticed discrepancies in the hotel’s account discovered Blake illegally transferred $508,114.37 from the inn into her accounts.