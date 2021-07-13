Former Troup County teacher charged with sexual battery

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in a sexual battery case, following a sexual assault last week.

According to police, Roy Christopher Daniel was arrested on July 10, 2021 in connection to the incident.

Police say the investigation into Daniel began the day before, on July 9, following reports of a sexual assault within LaGrange City limits. Eventually, police say it was determined Daniel was responsible for the sexual assault.

LaGrange Daily News reports Daniel is a former teacher with the Troup County School System. Additionally, Daniel was to return to the Troup County School System as a new hire in August 2021.

Daniel has been charged with three counts of Sexual Battery and one count of False Imprisonment.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.