BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRBL) — An ex-Naval petty officer is serving prison time after he admitted to distributing images of child sexual exploitation, according to The United States Department of Justice.

Anthony Gabriel Ortiz, 23, was sentenced to 74 months — around six years — behind bars. In addition to his prison sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ordered Ortiz to serve 15 years of supervised release.

According to court documents and testimony, Ortiz, at the time, was in the U.S. Navy assigned to the Naval Nuclear Power Training Command at the Naval Weapons Station in Charleston, South Carolina, when Royal Canadian Mounted Police found online images of child pornography in 2019.

As a result, the RCMP alerted the Homeland Security Investigations Cyber Crimes Center and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Ortiz, a petty officer third class, transferred in April of 2019 to Submarine Base Kings Bay in Kingsland, Georgia, where HSI and NCIS interviewed him.

After admitting to possessing and distributing child pornography over the internet, authorities took Ortiz into custody. Authorities later found hundreds of images and videos of child sexual exploitation on electronic devices in his possession.

Homeland security Investigations and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigated Ortiz’s case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Kirkland and Tara M. Lyons.