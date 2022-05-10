VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the middle district of Georgia, a former police and school resource officer was “criminally indicted” by a federal grand jury in April 2022 for producing and possessing child sexual assault material.

On April 12, 2022, a federal grand jury in Macon, Georgia, indicted Jonathan Eric Hancock, 31, of Hahira, Georgia, with one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The indictment accuses Hancock of luring a minor to engage in sexually explicit acts that were filmed or photographed. Additionally, Hancock apparently owned child sexual assault material of a child under 12-years-old.

Based on the news release, Hancock was employed as an officer with the Valdosta Police Department from June 29, 2015, to Aug. 2, 2019. He also served as a school resource officer at JL Lomax Elementary School in Valdosta, Georgia. In addition, Hancock also worked for the Homerville Police Department in Homerville, Georgia, from Dec. 12, 2020, through Mar. 19, 2021.

The U.S. Attorney Office for the middle district of Georgia encourages parents and guardians of a child who may have come into contact with Hancock and have concerns regarding the investigation to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 299-671-2950.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case, and U.S. Attorney Katelyn Semales is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.