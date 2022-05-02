AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A U.S. Army soldier in training at Fort Gordon awaits sentencing after confessing to distributing child pornography.

Joshua Gamble, 29, of Fort Gordon, Georgia, pleaded guilty to the distribution of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

“Our vigilant law enforcement partners continue to identify and intercept online predators who engage in online exploitation of children,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “We will be unrelenting in pursuing those who would victimize the most vulnerable among us.”

Gamble’s guilty plea subjects him to a statutory minimum penalty of five to 20 years in prison, hefty financial penalties and restitution payments, registration as a sex offender, and an outstanding period of supervised release.

The FBI arrested Gamble after agents investigating the illegal distribution of child pornography through an online chat application discovered Gamble’s activity on Aug. 10 – 11, 2021 on the application.

“A child is re-victimized every time pornographic images of that child are shared,” said Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI is always prepared to do everything in our power, with a sense of urgency, to protect innocent children from being exploited by predators.”

The FBI investigated Gamble’s case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.