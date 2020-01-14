Four sentences delivered for suspects in death of Deonn Carter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Four Columbus men had their sentences delivered for their involvement in the death of 31-year-old autistic man, Deonn Carter in 2016.

Previously, Tyquez Davis, 17 at the time, was convicted of felony murder for Carter’s death on July 19, 2019.

Now, the four other men accused of being involved in Carter’s death received their sentences for their crimes.

Travarus Thomas and Quamaine Thomas, who both plead guilty to aggravated assault, were sentenced to 10 years and 9 years in prison, respectively.

Tauron Stepney was also sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

Dequoyae Waldon was sentenced to 20 years in prison for criminal attempted burglary and burglary, charges that Waldon had entered a guilty plea for along with theft of auto in July.

Waldon is still set to face a trial for aggravated assault and felony murder. Prosecutors have not decided whether or not to hold separate trials or a joint trial for felony murder and aggravated assault charges for Waldon and Davis yet.