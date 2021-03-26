 

Fourth arrest made in youth detention child sex abuse case

COLUMBUS, Ga.,(WRBL) – A fourth former employee of the Aaron Cohn Youth Detention Center in Columbus has been arrested for allegedly abusing children.

Deputies from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hazel Crawford on March 25. Crawford is charged with violation of oath by a public officer and is facing a felony for cruelty against children.

Three other former employees of the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center in Columbus have already been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of minors for allegedly molesting girls under the age of 15 while still employed at the Detention Center.

Crawford worked at the detention center as a Lieutenant. She was fired on March 24, 2021.

