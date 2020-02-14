Franklin man arrested in undercover sting after arranging to meet a child for sex

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Franklin man on multiple sex related charges after he attempted to arrange a meeting with a child for sex.

Steven Wayne Webb, 53, was arrested on Thursday after an investigation by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was started on him in late January.

On Jan. 28, an investigator working undercover as an underage male child, made contact with Webb. Investigators say during the communication, Webb sent explicit conversation and images to the undercover officer. Webb later arranged to met with the undercover officer for sex.

Officers with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were waiting to arrest Webb at the arranged meeting. He was taken into custody on Feb. 13.

Webb is charged with Criminal Attempt Aggravated Child Molestation and two counts of Child Exploitation under the Child Exploitation and Prevent Act. He is currently being held in the Troup County Jail.