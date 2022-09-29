AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A wanted fugitive has been arrested in Americus. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on Sept. 22, 2022, Ja’Keem Carter, age 22, was arrested on outstanding warrants for armed robbery and aggravated assault warrants.

Carter was charged with the following:

12 counts of violation of criminal street gang activity prohibited

2 counts of possession of firearm by convicted felon

2 counts of possession of firearm during commission of felony

1 count of unlawful possession of firearm

1 count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

During the execution of a search warrant of Carter’s residence at 118 East Lester Street , a Glock Model 19 9mm pistol (containing a device to make it fully automatic), a Springfield Armory Saint Pistol .223 pistol, over two ounces of marijuana, and $2,735 in cash were all seized by investigators.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, were involved in the operation to arrest Carter, according to the GBI.

Carter was taken to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center following his arrest.

Officials are asking anyone who might have information about this case to come forward. If you have any information, contact the GBI Americus Office at 229-931-2439, the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677, or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by online or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).