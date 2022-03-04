ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of Mark L. Jones.

Jones is charged with one count of Theft by Taking. The charges concern Jones’ alleged involvement in a business email compromise scam.

The Cyber Fraud Task Force discovered the case, and the Office of the Attorney General and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

“Cyber fraud continues to pose a major threat to our business community,” said Carr. “By leveraging federal, state and local resources, we will pursue all individuals associated with a Business Email Compromise scheme, including those who are tasked with obtaining the stolen funds. This type of illegal activity will not be tolerated, and we will keep working with our Cyber Fraud Task Force to protect all Georgia businesses from falling victim to this scam.”

The Attorney General’s Prosecution Division division provided evidence to a Fulton County grand jury leading to Jones’ indictment on Nov. 19, 2021.

The charges Jones’ is faces carry the following penalties:

Theft by Taking an amount over $24,999: 2-20 years and a fine of up to $100,000

“We are grateful for the work of our state and local law enforcement partners to disrupt the money laundering that happens after the business email compromise schemes or other cyber-enabled fraud occurs,” said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Kurt R. Erskine. “Often, the individuals who end up with the funds are not the ones conducting the online fraud, but they are a critical component to the success of these schemes. The members of the Cyber Fraud Task Force are working diligently to bring to justice those who are profiting from these scams.”

“I am incredibly proud of CCSO Investigator Kramer for his diligence in working with the victim, the Cyber Fraud Task Force, and the Office of the Attorney General to help crack this case,” said Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owens, Sr. “The suspect’s indictment is a testament to the importance of multi-jurisdictional collaboration among law enforcement agencies.”