Funeral for 12-year-old Columbus boy killed in shooting to be on August 21

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Arrangements have been made to lay a 12-year-old boy to rest following his death last weekend. Cortez Richardson was killed in a shooting on August 13, 2021 on Luna Drive.

A viewing for Richardson will be held at Hill-Watson-People’s Funeral Service on Friday, August 20. There will be a private viewing for the family from noon until 1:00 p.m. A viewing open to the public will be from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The funeral will be the following day on Saturday, August 21 ,2021 at 1:00 p.m., also at Hill-Watson-People’s Funeral Service.

Hill-Watson-People’s Funeral Service is located at 1605 3rd Avenue in Columbus.

News 3 got the chance to speak to Richardson’s mother at vigil held for her son last Sunday. Tiffany Richardson wanted to remind every parent of how precious every moment with their children is, and how it can all be stolen in an instant.

“I just want to tell all the parents… keep your kids close, tell your kids you love them everyday because you never know when you’re last going to see your kids. When I left my son, when my son left me Friday I was numb and didn’t know what to do. I’m still numb, so I want to tell the community to hold onto your kids, tell your kids you love them everyday because you never know.”

An arrest has not been made in the deadly shooting. Anyone with any information on the case, please call Corporal Robert Nicholas at (706) 225-4363. You can also email him at robertnicholas@columbusga.org.