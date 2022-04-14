VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A recently released Gangster Disciples member who served time for a previous armed conviction was arrested and sentenced to prison for illegally possessing a loaded Glock semi-automatic pistol.

On April 13, 2022, Xavier Rashad Brooks, 31, from Valdosta, Georgia, received 100 months in prison and three years of supervised release after he pled guilty to firearm possession by a convicted felon.

In addition to Brooks’ prison sentence, he is also facing another pending charge in Brooks County, Georgia.

“Violent offenders who repeatedly disrupt the peace in the Middle District of Georgia face the possibility of federal prosecution when they are taken into custody illegally possessing guns,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “We are focusing enforcement on the most violent offenders in an effort to make our communities safer and reduce crime.”

According to court records and other evidence, on Oct. 15, 2020, a Remerton Police Officer observed a vehicle matching the description of an SUV that was reported to be involved in a shooting.

At the time, Brooks, who had been recently released from prison, was walking towards the vehicle with another person.

Eventually, Brooks noticed the officer and instead went towards the corner of a nearby building and later reemerged, stopping behind the vehicle.

The officer questioned Brooks, who was non-compliant. The officer requested to see Brooks’ hand; instead, Brooks hid behind the vehicle.

The police officer took cover, and Brooks reappeared, showing his hands to the officer. Brooks then fled the scene, and authorities arrested him days after the incident.

Officers found a loaded Glock 9mm semiautomatic pistol with a magazine near the vehicle where Brooks previously hid from the police officer.

Brooks is a verified member of the Gangster Disciples gang and has a prior felony conviction for armed robbery.