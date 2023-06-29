AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced the arrest of an Americus resident charged with several felony drug and firearm charges.

According to the GBI, authorities arrested 42-year-old Travus Angry after a drug investigation resulted in the seizure of nearly 1,000 grams of suspected marijuana, 40 grams of suspected cocaine, and three guns at his residence.

Authorities charged Travus Angry on June 23 with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

In addition, authorities also have active arrest warrants related to the case for 31-year-old Demarion Angry from Americus.

GBI says agents also executed a search warrant on Demarion Angry’s residence and seized over 1,000 grams of suspected marijuana, 27 tablets of suspected cocaine, and a firearm.

At this time, GBI says Demarion Angry has the following arrest warrants:

Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

GBI says authorities transported Travus Angry to the Sumter County Jail and Demarion Angry still remains at large.

The GBI is asking with information regarding the possible whereabouts of Demarion Angry or related drug activity, to contact GBI’s Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office at 229-420-1254.