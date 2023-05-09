LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The GBI announced the arrest of 39-year-old Brandy Clower from LaGrange, Georgia, during a theft investigation alleging Clower stole over $500,000 from a local realtor business in LaGrange.

According to the GBI, on March 8, the LaGrange Police Department requested the GBI investigate allegations about employee theft from Holliday Realtors.

Based on preliminary information, the GBI says that Clower was an employee at Holliday Realtor and stole over $500,000 from the business. Authorities booked Clover into the Troup County Jail and charged her with theft by taking exploitation and intimidation of an elder person, with additional charges pending further investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation; the GBI encourages anyone with information to contact the GBI Region 2 Columbus Field Office at 706-565-the 7888.