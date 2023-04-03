COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Saturday, the GBI announced the arrest of a Muscogee County resident after a search led to the discovery of child sexual abuse material on his cell phone.

According to the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC), an investigation with aid from the Muscogee County Probation Office was initiated into Dewolfe’s online activity after receiving several CyberTiplime Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, concerning the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The GBI’s investigation led to a search of Dewolfe’s cellular phone, where files of child sexual abuse material were located. Based on the findings on the phone, the GBI arrested Dewolfe on March 23, charged him with one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children, and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail.