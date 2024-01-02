MANCHESTER, Ga. (WRBL) – The GBI said that a man was arrested and charged for the shooting death of a 17-year-old Manchester High School student on Tuesday.

According to the GBI, 18-year-old A’darius Jashawn Williams from Meriwether County was arrested and charged with murder.

The GBI says Williams’ arrest resulted from the Manchester Police Department requesting the GBI to investigate the shooting death of 17-year-old Brandon Smith.

An investigation by the GBI revealed that Smith was last seen on Dec. 7, and was reported missing two days after. On Dec. 10, a 911 caller reported to authorities about a dead body behind a residence located on 3rd Avenue in Manchester.

The GBI said the body was later determined to be Smith and law enforcement suspected “foul play.” Throughout the investigation, it was eventually determined that Williams shot and killed Smith after an argument in Manchester.

As of now, the GBI says Williams has been booked into the Meriwether County Jail and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged by the GBI to contact the bureau’s regional investigative Columbus field office at 706-565-7888.