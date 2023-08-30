MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The GBI arrested and charged a Talbot County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputy with two counts of violation of oath of office, 12 counts of false statements and writings, and one count of theft by deception.

The GBI says that preliminary information revealed that 28-year-old Mercedes Clark, from Meriwether County, while working for the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, filled out fraudulent timesheets for hours she did not work and falsified reports regarding to official vehicle usage.

Clark has been booked into the Meriwether County Jail, and the GBI says the investigation is still ongoing, but once the investigation is completed, Clark’s case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.