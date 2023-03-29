CONYERS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Lake City Police Department are investigating the case of a 22-year-old man slain in Lake City nine years ago. The GBI has asked the public to share information about the case.

According to law enforcement, the Lake City Police Department received a call for assistance on August 24, 2014, at 9:40 p.m. from the Rainwood Apartments at 1885 Harper Drive. Police and EMS responded and discovered Kadarius Bailey deceased on the stairs.

The GBI said Bailey was visiting with friends at the apartment complex. He had been sitting on the stairs listening to music when he was shot multiple times.

Anyone with information about Bailey’s death is encouraged to call the GBI Atlanta Regional Office at 770-388-5019 or leave the information on the GBI Tip Line at 800-597-8477. Information may also be submitted by clicking on the online submission link.