Bluffton, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office charged and arrested Robert Tyler Vaughn, 26, from Clay County, Georgia, with Sexual Exploitation of Children and Violation of Oath of Office.

Vaughn is charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation in both Clay and Early Counties and charged with one count of Violation of Oath of Office by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC).

The GBI CEACC unit initiated an investigation into Vaughn’s online activity after receiving several Cybertip Reports from the National Center for Missing Children about someone possibly possessing child sexual abuse material.

The investigation resulted in authorities searching Vaughn’s residence, which later led to his arrest.

At the time of his arrest, Vaughn was employed with the Blakely Police Department.

According to the GBI, authorities transported Vaughn to the Randolph County Jail, where Clay County inmates are held.