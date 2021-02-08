 

GBI called in to investigation after suspect dies in custody of Columbus Police

Crime
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation following the death of a suspect in police custody.

According to police, Jerrel Ellis died on Feb. 8, 2021 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, while awaiting clearance to be booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Police say on Feb. 7, at around 9:30 p.m. they were called out to home in the 5000 block of Aaron Lane after reports of gunshots. Police made contact with the home’s resident who described an altercation with Ellis to them. According to police, the individual, described as Ellis’ neighbor, said Ellis forced his way into the home and fired a gun several time.

The neighbor was able to subdue Ellis at gunpoint and wait for police to arrive, according to officials.

Police say, EMS arrived on scene and assessed Ellis. Out of an “abundance of caution” it was decide to take Ellis to the hospital for clearance to be booked into jail.

Police transported Ellis to the hospital and he was placed in a holding room, at that time he became unresponsive, according to police.

Hospital staff were immediately called in to assist Ellis and were able to revive him, according to police.

Police say, Ellis then become unresponsive a second time and could not be revived.

Due to the fact that Ellis was in police custody at the time of his death, Chief Freddie Blackmon contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Columbus Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards Unit to investigate, according to police.

